Police investigating fatal dirt bike crash in Takoma Park

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A collision involving a dirt bike Friday evening left one person dead in Takoma Park. Police, fire, and rescue crews responded to the scene of New Hampshire Avenue at Glenside Drive Friday evening.

A preliminary investigation determined that a dirt bike was traveling south on New Hampshire Avenue approaching Glenside Drive. A car traveling north on New Hampshire Ave tried to turn left onto Glenside Drive when the two collided.

Derlin Samuel Santos Dubon, 23, of Takoma Park, was transported to a local area hospital, where he died from injuries. The driver of the car was not injured in the crash. A passenger in the car was taken through by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

The investigation is ongoing.

