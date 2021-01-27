Fatal crash in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police say that one person has died in a Hagerstown crash Wednesday evening.

Police say they responded to a call around Leitersburg Pike and Ringgold Pike around 6:18 p.m. They say their investigation showed that a Nissan Pathfinder was headed South along Leitersburg Pike and attempting to turn left onto Ringgold Pike. A second vehicle, a Ford Mustang, was traveling North.

Police say the first vehicle pulled into the second vehicle’s path, causing a collision.

Police said the driver of the Ford Mustang, Robert Mellott of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the first car, Alvin Herrell of Smithsburg, Maryland, was transported to Meritus Medical Center.

This collision is currently under investigation.