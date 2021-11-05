Fatal collision on US 15 South at Route 40 left one pedestrian dead

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A serious collision happened around 2:26 a.m. in Frederick County, Maryland that left one pedestrian dead.

The Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack, reported Bobby Jerome Martin Junior, was struck and killed, on southbound U-S 15 at route 40.

Police say Martin walked up the ramp from US 15 South onto route 40, into the traffic portion of southbound US Rt 15.

According to a witness Martin was walking on the lane divider when the driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Trax struck him.

Police say the driver remained on the scene to assist with the investigation. Officers say no alcohol or drug use appeared to play a role in this collision. 

MSP asks anyone with additional information to reach out to the lead investigator; TFC Matthew Spencer at Matthew.Spencer@Maryland.Gov

