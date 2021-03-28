Fatal collision in North Potomac

NORTH POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department are investigating a collision that occurred Saturday.

At around 8:30 Saturday, March 28, the 6th District officers and fire and rescue teams responded to Darnestown Road (Md. Route 28) at Blackberry Drive after a serious accident.

Pamela Sharma, 69, of North Potomac, died of her injuries at a local area hospital. She was a passenger of a car heading west on Darnestown Road. The driver of the car was attempting to turn on to Blackberry Drive before the crash. They also were transported with serious injuries.

The other car involved was traveling east on Darnestown Road. Its driver did not suffer any serious injury in the crash.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Montgomery County Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.