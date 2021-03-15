Fatal collision closes southbound Route 355 in Germantown

Update 10:51 a.m.: Officials say Route 355 at Shakespeare Drive is now open.

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police say a fatal crash on Route 355 Monday morning closed lanes.

Police say southbound lanes of Route 355 at Shakespeare Boulevard are closed, and they are asking commuters to either seek an alternate route or watch for police direction.

Police say they received an initial call about the collision at 7:28 a.m. on the route at Germantown Road.

The crash remains under investigation and there is no further information at this time.