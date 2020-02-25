Fastnacht Day at Krumpe’s Do-nut Shop

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — On Fat Tuesday, a local doughnut shop is helping the community satisfy their sweet tooth cravings.

WDVM’s Brendan Reynold’s was live at Krumpe’s Do-nuts where several people were lined up to buy Fastnachts for Fastnacht Day! That being the Pennsylvania Dutch tradition of filling up on the German doughnut during Fat Tuesday, or also known as Mardi Gras or Shrove Day. Now, this proceeds the Lenten season, a time where people usually give up these kinds of things for 40 days.

Krumpe’s is open from 7 a.m. until midnight.

If you’re interested in picking up Fastnachts from Krumpe’s you can find them on Donut Alley in Hagerstown.