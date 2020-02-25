Doughnut shops put in the hours for Fastnacht Day

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Fastnacht Day is the annual Pennsylvania-Dutch celebration that falls on Fat Tuesday, and a local doughnut shop is helping the community satisfy their sweet tooth.

“It’s the day before Ash Wednesday,” said Fred Krumpe, co-owner of Krumpe’s Do-Nuts, “and traditionally the Pennsylvania-Dutch will use up their old shortening and leavening and they’d make fastnachts.”

Fastnachts being a doughnut of German origin. For Krumpe’s, there was a lot of work going into Fat Tuesday, “we order 5,000 extra pounds of flour and 6,000 extra pounds of different sugars.”

Now going across the city, another doughnut shop is taking a not-so-traditional approach to Fastnacht Day.

“Our specials today are our cherry cheesecake, and we make a lot of different fruit varieties of cheesecake,” said Fawn Strite, “and we don’t make the fastnachts yet, we’re hoping to get into that maybe next year, just cause we’re a small family business and we have a few people working for us… we usually put in 12 hours when we are open.”

So whether you are going for a specialty doughnut or a traditional fastnacht, the doughnut shops in Hagerstown are working hard.