Fans rally in Washington D.C. for Free Britney American Rally

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As part of the viral #FreeBritney movement fans and activists gathered in Washington, D.C. to protest the singer’s conservatorship.

Free Britney America is a D.C. group focused on legislative action to assure federal oversight in probate court that makes changes to the issues surrounding conservatorship law.

“This is a system where a lot of court appointed people are working on, so as people cycle through it keeps these conservators in this loop of abuse for years,” said Dylan Spence, Co-Founder of Free Britney America.

Fans say hearing Britney speak out for the first time during her hearing gives them an even bigger reason to rally in support of her.

“It broke my heart, but I think it was important for everybody to hear that. That was the first time we heard that from Britney,” said Britney fan, Corey Bailey.

While many people were there to support Britney, they also are advocating for the other 1.3 million Americans in conservatorships.

“This is a goldmine and each of those individuals are like geese that lay that golden eggs… every predatory legislator in the probate court knows it,” said Rick Black, Director of Center for Estate Administration Reform.

Britney Spears was back in court Wednesday fighting for her conservatorship to end. And a huge win for the Spears camp, the judge ruled that she is now allowed to hire her own lawyer.