Family says “Thank you” to first responders who worked to save their pets

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — After a fire took their home and their four pets, a local family is saying thank you to the heroes who worked to save them.

On what was supposed to be a day of celebration, for one family, May 4 , turned out to be one of the worst days of their lives. May 4, 2021, it’s the day Elizabeth McKinney de Burgos and her husband celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary. That happy day quickly turned sour, when Elizabeth’s husband received a text just after 9 a.m. saying that a fire broke out in their apartment.

While the Burgos family was not home at the time, the family’s two cats and two dogs were. When they arrived at the apartment complex, their apartment was engulfed in flames and smoke. But it wasn’t the fire that caught their attention, instead, it was the brave first responders on the sidewalk working tirelessly to resuscitate their animals.

“They spent over half an hour to try and save our dogs,” said Elizabeth McKinney De Burgos. “A couple of people think oh it’s just a dog. To us they were family and for them to do as much as they could and try we’re so ever grateful…and we just wanted to thank them.”

Unfortunately, all of the animals eventually passed away as a result of the fire, but Elizabeth says she is grateful that first responders even attempted to save her family’s pets.

On Monday, the Burgos family went to the Montgomery County Fire station to personally thank the heroes who put their lives on the line. Elizabeth says she hopes saying thank you to the first responders, will teach her daughter a series of life lessons.

“To meet the people that actually attempted to save them, I want to show her empathy and consideration for your fellow man that these people did this for our pets,” said Burgos.

Now, the family is working to rebuild their lives. Click here to donate to their GoFundMe page.