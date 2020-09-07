Family rescued after boat capsizes in Montgomery County lake

BOYDS, Md. (WDVM) — A boat with three people on board capsized in Little Seneca Lake in Montgomery County Sunday afternoon.

Officials say two adults and a toddler were rescued from the lake at Black Hill Regional Park in Boyds after their rental boat capsized several hundred yards away from the boat landing.

None of them were injured and Maryland-National Capital Park Police moved the family ashore to safety.

Park Police officers told WDVM there’s no further investigation into the accident at this time.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM