Family-owned Damascus restaurant opens, thrives during pandemic

DAMASCUS, Md. (WDVM) — In a time when so many small businesses and restaurants are shutting their doors for good, some brave entrepreneurs are taking a chance on their dreams.

Along Main Street in Damascus, Maryland sits a new spot to grab a bite to eat.

Brazil Gourmet Pizzeria and Grill is more than a pizza joint for the Silva-Pino family.

“It’s been my dream since 2001 when we moved to the United States from Brazil,” said co-owner Luciano Silva.

He says even during the pandemic, everything fell right into place.

“We like a challenge. We talked with my wife, my family, and my son and we said let’s do it. Let’s see what happens,” said Silva.

His wife, Marcelle Pino, went to culinary school. She says the community support has been tremendous. It’s the only spot in Montgomery County serving up Brazilian-style pizza.

“Even though they don’t know it yet, it’s a different kind of food, it’s Brazilian food. They’ve been open to try it and come and see how it is,” said Pino.

With cheeses imported from Brazil, heavy toppings, and flavors straight out of Sao Paulo, a slice will make your mouth water.

It’s a real family affair. Their 18-year-old son Luca helps out around the restaurant, too.

“I was excited when they first started talking about the restaurant. Now that it’s here, it’s pretty incredible,” he said.

The Silva-Pino family says they’re grateful for the opportunity to open their business, and the opportunities Brazil Gourmet is bringing to the community.

“It’s not just about us. We like to generate jobs for people around here,” said Silva. “It’s a dream come true.”

With current Montgomery County restrictions, they are only offering carryout services right now. The family says come summertime, they hope to host guests and live musicians outdoors.