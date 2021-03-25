Family of slain Frederick teen, Curtis Mason Smith speak out

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A family still grieving the loss of their son, whose life was taken far too soon, took some time to address the public on Thursday afternoon.

Charging documents released on Wednesday show that Smith’s alleged killer, Joshua Eckenrode, had plans to carry out a mass shooting. Authorities say they found a detailed plan of action and a large amount of firearms, including handguns, shotguns and semi-automatic rifles in Eckenrode’s apartment.

Through their tears, the family of Curtis Mason Smith joined together in their time of grief to tell the world that their son and brother was a hero.

“His death stopped something in this community that could have been very tragic, so we all need to remember that this led to him being a hero,” said Curtis’s father, Zachary Smith.

Family members say Curtis was a loving selfless individual who always stood up for what’s right, and that’s how he should be remembered.

“Mason was a great kid, he was a hero and he always had a smile, and he’s still smiling now. He’s smiling at all of this and he’s smiling at what he saved,” Smith said.