Family of slain domestic violence victim walks to raise awareness

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown woman and her family and friends walked about a mile today in memory of her sister.

It was a very emotional day for the family of Donna Seiler who was killed by her husband before he turned the gun on himself. Police called the murder-suicide that happened in August an act of domestic violence and her family believes that Donna’s death could have been prevented.

Donna’s sister, Lorraine Young, organized a walk from North Hagerstown High School to the Washington County Circuit Court to raise awareness for domestic violence.

“I didn’t wanna cry but my sister has just been gone two and a half months and it’s still very… It’s still very unreal to us. Domestic violence affects everyone and the only way to keep going was to keep busy and to honor her and this is my way of honoring my sister.”

Despite the rainy weather, people arrived with signs and umbrellas while wearing purple, the color for domestic violence awareness.

Donna’s daughter, Mandi Michael, was aware of her mother’s situation but thought she was safe because of the precautions she took.

“We knew that it was a possibility but we thought that mom had done everything that she was supposed to. Mom had reached out to authorities and you know, followed the processes that are in place and we really thought that she was… Safe.”

She also stressed that domestic violence is not limited to small communities but happens all over the world. “Domestic violence is something that we need to bring light to,” she said.

Donna’s friends and family stressed that the most important takeaway from the walk was to let other survivors of domestic violence know that they’re not alone and there’s resources that they can reach out to in the community like CASA, Inc.

Lisa Dougherty is the new executive director of CASA, inc. in Hagerstown. She explained that CASA, Inc. provides support and assistance to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault throughout Washington County and across the country.

“Our center really wants to empower individuals so we do not want to do decision making for people however we do want them to know that we’re here and that we’re here to support them.”

CASA, Inc. offers temporary housing, legal services, and therapy and counselling for men, women, and children. They also provide resources to abusers to help them with the concerns they bring forward. CASA, Inc. also helps victims with financial security and employment assistance.

Dougherty also emphasized that domestic violence happens all the time but tragedies like the murder of Donna Seiler bring heightened awareness to their community “I think we really need to focus on keeping that heightened [awareness] all the time because it exists in our community not just when a tragedy happens but all the time.”

CASA, Inc. also runs a 24-hour shelter for domestic violence victims and their families as well as a transitional program for individuals who have come to the shelter and need assistance finding new housing.

If you or anyone that you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).