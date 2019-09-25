Family of man who died from injuries at Great Frederick Fair releases statement

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The family of 59-year-old John Weed, the man who died after being assaulted by a 15-year-old and 16-year-old at the Great Frederick Fair, released a statement on Tuesday.

“Our lives have been changed forever due to the unprovoked vicious attack these individuals inflicted on my brother John Weed. He was my rock. We moved our parents, my daughter and my two young grandchildren to Frederick county a year ago, with the dream of living together and helping care for my aging parents,” read the statement posted by Jessica Rebecca, John’s sister.

The statement was posted on a GoFundMe page called, “Justice for John.” Rebecca is organizing this fundraiser on behalf of Frances Weed.

“John immediately took on so many projects and all the day-to-day responsibilities of caring for us. He gave so much love to his young niece and nephew, 4 wheeler rides, playing in the pool, reading bedtime stories and so much more. After school each day his five-year-old nephew would come in the door and ask where Uncle Jay was. He would run downstairs to see what project he could help him with. Jay would always have a project for him be it painting, drywall work, building a fire pit or making furniture. He was Jay’s little helper. My brother was the happiest I’ve ever seen him. Until September 20th. We just wanted to spend time together as a family at the fair, but due to this horrible act of unprovoked violence, my brother is now dead. There is no excuse for what these individuals have done. If there are any other witnesses to this horrible act please contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department.”

On Monday, the teen suspects appeared before Judge Julie Solt at the Frederick County Courthouse where they will remain in custody at a Montgomery County Detention Center, citing their own safety and the safety of the public.

The teens’ parents gave emotional words before the court. They acknowledged that their sons had made a mistake but said they were good kids.

Judge Solt ruled for the suspects to remain detained until an adjudication hearing scheduled for October.