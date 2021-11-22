Family Healthcare of Hagerstown’s mobile dental program helps local families

HAGERSTOWN, MD (WDVM) — Family Healthcare of Hagerstown’s mobile dental program is funded by the United Way and helps families that may not be insured and who may not be able to come directly to their office due to transportation.

The Family Healthcare of Hagerstown has had a dental program since 2003. They added the mobile dental program when they saw a need for kids that could not come directly into the office.

”We’ve been part of United Way since 2006. and they’ve really been there to help us grow our program, really to help us serve children that might not be insured and really help us to promote that in the community,” said Kim Murdaugh, the executive director of Family Healthcare of Hagerstown.

They call their 12-year-old twin patients, Oliver and William Silva, a success story. Their grandmother, who helped raise them, says the program helped their family abundantly.

”I was worried about their health when we got them and wanted them to be just like anybody else to feel like they fit in,” said Pamela Chappell-Gregory.

It wasn’t until Oliver got into an altercation at school that he needed help.

”I got beat up by two 8th graders and a 10th grader trying to steal my bike and I went face-first to the ground,” Oliver said.

That’s when he underwent dental procedures. His twin brother, William, is in need of braces.

“I just can’t wait to get them straight,” William said.

Their grandmother has had her own path when it comes to her dental work but says her experience with the program was a great one.

”I was a drug addict for 23 years, I have 13 years clean, but my teeth were jacked, that’s what drugs did to them, but they never made me feel like they were judging me,” said Pamela.