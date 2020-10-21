Family Healthcare of Hagerstown earns quality award

HAGERSTOWN, Md ( WDVM ) — The pandemic has brought many challenges to the medical field, but our front line workers continue to try their best.

It can be difficult for some medical practices, but despite the pandemic, the Family Healthcare of Hagerstown, continues to win awards.

For the second year in a row, the Family Healthcare of Hagerstown has earned “the Health Center Quality, Leader Quality Improvement” award.

According to the office of regional operations, this award recognizes the top accomplishing health centers nationwide.

Kimberly Murdaugh, Executive Director of Family Healthcare of Hagerstown states:

“As frontline responders during this COVID-19 pandemic, this is certainly welcomed news. I and the Board of Directors know how tirelessly staff work to provide quality, accessible care to Washington County residents. It’s wonderful that staff could receive this validation from HRSA.”

FHH ranked in the top 10 percent for clinical quality measures. They also received awards for enhancing cost-efficient care delivery.