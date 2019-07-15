Family gives back after daughter’s life was saved by paramedic

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — After 6-year-old Brooklyn Talbert’s life was saved by a paramedic a few years ago, she and her family decided to give back.

Brooklyn has a severe peanut allergy and when she accidentally consumed a piece of unlabeled Easter candy, she became unconscious and was in critical condition.

Smithsburg assistant chief paramedic Ward Fleger, who lives just a few blocks away from their home, came to the scene.

“They saved my life,” said Talbert.

Talbert was in critical condition and went into pre-cardiac arrest.

“The best part of doing this work is the fulfillment, just seeing what your interventions do because of our training. It is nothing heroic. It’s part of our training. We love doing it and Brooklyn is why,” said Fleger.

The Talbert family raised money through a lemonade stand and donated it to Smithsburg EMS to help with their financial situation.

“We just thought it to raise money for the EMS,” said Brooklyn.

Their parents matched the donation.

“The kids were able to raise $40 in a couple hours and get it matched and have an $80 donation. So it’s important to realize Smithsburg EMS isn’t funded by tax dollars and they need our help right now,” said Sunny Talbert, Brooklyn’s mother.

The total donation was $80 and Brooklyn and her brother Billy both received patches from EMS for their service.

EMS was very thankful for the family’s generosity, but for assistant chief Fleger, the donation was very special.

“Can’t find words for that. Makes me very emotional. Hits the heartstrings very hard. It’s just amazing they would do that,” said Fleger.

Paramedic Fleger added that this experience has made him even closer to the family and how thankful the station is for their support. His favorite part of living and working in the same community, is that he gets to see these kids as they continue to grow.