Family, friends, first responders honor fallen Frederick County, Md. firefighter

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A family man, friend, and first responder, Frederick County Fire and Rescue Batallion Chief Joshua Laird made a lasting impact on the people who loved him and worked alongside him. Those who came to his memorial service at the Mt. St. Mary’s campus in Emmitsburg on Tuesday said he leaves behind fond memories and a whole lot of laughs.

“I almost didn’t think that I could do this. All I could hear was Josh calling me a dummy, or an idiot, or a bunch of other things I shouldn’t say at a catholic university,” said fellow Green Valley station firefighter Vincent Parrish. “Always a hundred percent himself no matter what.”

Laird’s daughters delivered heartfelt remarks during his memorial service.

“He loved to trick people in and out of the firehouse. He’d pat you on the opposite shoulder to get you to look the other way, or tell you you had something on your shirt so you’d look down and he could bop you on the nose,” his daughter Erin said during the memorial service.

“I love my dad. It’s not right to say I “loved” him, because I do love him,” said his daughter Madelyn.

One of Laird’s mentees, Stephen Jones, summed it up, saying, “like many others in this room, I’m a better person because of him.”

Laird was honored posthumously with a promotion from captain to battalion chief, and his family was given a medal of honor from the International Association of Firefighters during Tuesday’s service.