Family displaced, one injured after house fire in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A family is displaced after a house fire in Gaithersburg Monday night. One person suffered burn injuries from the blaze, and another escaped from a window.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews responded to 9400 Royal Bonnett Terrace for the report of a fire in the living room on the first floor. When firefighters arrived they learned one of the residents jumped from the top floor window. Investigators say the cause of the fire was accidental.

“Fire investigators believe the fire was accidental however it was caused by a misuse of a kerosene heater, a mishap involving a kerosene heater,” said Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue, Public Information Officer.