Family displaced in Thurmont garage fire

THURMONT, Md (WDVM) – Frederick County Fire and Rescue responded Sunday morning to a fire at a home in Thurmont.

Fire and Rescue personnel responded about 8:03 a.m. to the area of Meadow Lane to reports of a fire.

Public information officer Sarah Campbell said the fire was located in the garage of the home and took about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control and an additional 90 minutes to extinguish hotspots and perform overhaul.

“There were two adults, one child and three dogs that were displaced. None were injured and were able to evacuate prior to fire department arrival,” Campbell said. “We did have two Frederick County Fire and Rescue personnel/volunteers that were transported for non-life-threatening injuries.”

Campbell said the Fire Marshal’s Office conducted the investigation and determined the cause to be discarded cooking materials doing an estimated $100,000 worth of damage.