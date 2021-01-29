Family displaced in Colesville fire

COLESVILLE, Md (WDVM) – Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded early Friday morning to a house fire in Colesville.

Units responded around 3:45 a.m. to the 800 block of Rosemere Drive near New Hampshire Avenue to find a fire extended from the deck of the house all up to the attic.

MCFRS Spokesperson Pete Piringer says the cause of the fire was likely electrical in nature.

“That appears to be a fire that originated on the deck and spread into the house,” he said. “One family will be displaced and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.”

Piringer says the family was able to get out uninjured along with various pets.

Unfortunately, one rabbit did not survive.