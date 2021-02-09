Family displaced after Silver Spring house fire; firefighters save multiple animals

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials say a family is displaced after they returned home to smoke billowing from their Silver Spring home Tuesday morning.

Officials say firefighters rescued two dogs and a five-foot-long boa constrictor from the fire. A cat was also recovered alive after the fire was extinguished.

Emergency officials responded to the scene around 6:40 a.m. at a single-story home on the 2800 block of Woodstock Avenue. Officials say the cause of the blaze was a space heater set too close to a dog bed in the basement.

One adult was treated for burns that are not considered serious, and the two other residents of the house were able to safely evacuate, officials say.

Firefighters rescued two large dogs from the house, and Montgomery County animal control assisted with the boa constrictor snake.

Officials say there is $155 thousand in damage, including structural damage and belongings.