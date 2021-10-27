Family displaced after house fire in Damascus

DAMASCUS, Md. (WDVM) — A Damascus family was displaced from their home after a fire broke out Tuesday evening.

Fire crews were called to the single-family home on 25900 LaSalle Court shortly before 6 p.m. Montgomery County fire officials say the fire likely started from items catching fire that were too close to a power strip or extension cord in the garage.

There were no injuries but the estimated cost of damage is about $70,000 dollars.

Crews will be conducting an “After the fire” initiative in the neighborhood to provide safety tips and check smoke alarms.

