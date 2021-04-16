Family and Friends of Javon Gordon celebrate his life

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — 23-year-old Javon Gordon was killed Tuesday night in the Boyds neighborhood of Montgomery County. To celebrate his life, his friends and family held a candlelight vigil.

Javon’s mom Ivory Gordon described her son as, “very very outgoing, smart, respectful, we love him so much. He loved his family so much. He loved his friends.”

19-year-old Rodjuan Orlando Neil-Williams has been charged with second-degree murder of Gordon. Gordon’s family say the suspect played football with their younger son and this incident that ended in their son’s death was all over a miscommunication.

Javon’s dad, Michael Short said, “We knew the young man. He slept in our home, we fed him. This young man was thriving to do better himself.”