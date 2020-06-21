Families Celebrate Father’s Day one airplane at a time

HAGERSTOWN, Md ( WDVM ) — It was a day filled with laugh and cheer as families came together at the hagerstown regional airport to walk through an outdoor museum filled with historical airplanes.

Kids got to learn about great history while spending time with their dads. There were plenty of airplanes to see and test out.

This event allowed families to celebrate father’s day in a safe way by providing a large outdoor open space with safety precautions.

Staff members wanted to ensure everyone’s well-being while still being able to allow residents to enjoy being out of quarantine.

Kids were able to enjoy the outdoors while spending time with dad in a fun and safe location. Many people appreciated being able to celebrate the holiday and while being among loved ones.

” We’re really grateful that we can provide this opportunity for families to come out with their dads on father’s day, and learn about Hagerstown aviation history.” said president of Hagerstown aviation museum, John Seburn.