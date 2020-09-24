Fallen Firefighters memorial will go virtual on October 2020

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The National Fallen Firefighters Association announced this year’s tribune service will be virtual this year due to the pandemic.

This year’s event will not feature a memorial service and candlelight that requires physical participation at the US National Fire Academy. Instead, this year’s event will feature a memorial tribune of 2019 and 2020, it will feature 103 firefighters with their name, their bio, family photos, and more.

Chief Ron Siranicki, the executive director of the National Fallen Firefighters Association, encouraged family members and the public the participate in this memorial service while practicing social distancing.

“That way the families know that their love one is recognized, even though we are in the middle of this COVID pandemic, and the families would know that the Americans are showing the gratefulness as a nation,” he said.

“Most importantly, our Fire Hero Families will be invited to attend a ceremony in 2021, where we will once again gather in Emmitsburg as a grateful nation honors and remembers the sacrifices of America’s fallen firefighters”, says on the press release from the association.

You can watch the memorial tribune on YouTube, the National Fallen Firefighters Association Facebook page, and firehero.org.