Fall vintage market welcomes in the new season

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The start of a new season usually calls for a change of your decor or your wardrobe, and those who gravitate towards more vintage styles were treated to a two-day vintage market in Frederick, Maryland.

With the weather getting colder and the days getting shorter, it’s the perfect time to “fall for vintage” which is exactly what shoppers did this weekend at the Fall for Vintage Market.

Vendors came from all over the country including New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and even as far as South Carolina to showcase their vintage pieces. But in order to be featured in the Fall for Vintage show, they must meet certain criteria in order to earn the Vintage Vibe stamp of approval.

“They need to be handling products that are selling products that are from the last 20 years is considered vintage,” Dolores Fawkes, one of the directors of Vintage Vibe Market, explained. “So we do get a cross between vintage and antique.”

More than 40 artisans and vendors filled the halls of the great Frederick fairgrounds. Shoppers were able to peruse through vintage-inspired clothing and jewelry, home decor, and even handcrafted pieces like hand-painted furniture by Frederick local artist Beth Lee. Lee is the owner of Rust on North Market Street in downtown Frederick. Like many other small business owners, she saw her customers dwindle during the pandemic.

“It’s really great advertisement for my store which is the reason why I do these shows because it’s a lot to pack up furniture and move it,” Lee explained. “I do sell paint online and ship the paint which carried me through the pandemic, and things are starting to pick up at my store, but it’s still slow.”

Vintage Vibe Markets will be back at the Great Frederick Fairgrounds next year in late March for their next vintage market, A Vintage Spring. For more information, please visit their website.