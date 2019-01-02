Fairplay man faces multiple felony charges after being involved in fatal crash Video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. - A Fairplay man is facing multiple felony charges after he was involved in an accident that killed a Sharpsburg man.

Shane Hart, 27, is being charged with manslaughter by a motor vehicle and homicide by a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, along with other charges.

Maryland State Police responded to a two vehicle head-on collision in the area of 7300 block of Sharpsburg Pike on Dec. 29.

Police say Hart crossed into the southbound lane and collided with Donald Churchey Jr.

Churchey was taken to Meritus Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.