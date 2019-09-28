Fairgrounds Park was covered in color for the 5th annual Color Splash 5K

Coordinators say the idea of the race is to get people more active

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Fairgrounds park was covered in colors of the rainbow over the weekend for the 5th annual Color Splash 5K.

The event was put on by the Hagerstown YMCA through their program called “HEAL”, healthy eating and active lifestyles. People ran or walked around the block being splashed with colored powder as they conquered miles. Everyone that crossed the finish line was given a medal. Event coordinators say they had over 800 runners this year.

“Our mission is to help the residents of Hagerstown and Washington County just lead more active lifestyles, so the great thing about this run is that it not a competitive race, all levels can do it, we had people finish in 18 minutes or even an hour, the idea is be out there and be more active”, Jessica Siegrist said. Heals next event will be “team cycle”, that will take place in January.