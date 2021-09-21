Fahrney-Keedy staff 100% vaccinated

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a person was injected with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health released the top ten nursing home facilities in the state based on who has the highest COVID-19 rates.

Fahrney-Keedy Senior Living Community in Boonsboro fell in the number one ranking with 100% of its staff vaccinated. The local nursing home attributes its high vaccination rate to only employing staff who were willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine or who were approved for a medical or religious vaccination exemption.

Other local nursing homes that also had 100% of staff vaccinated included Althea Woodland Nursing Home, Manor Care Health Services-Potomac, Carriage Hill Bethesda, Maplewood Park Place and Brighton Gardens of Tuckerman Lane.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories