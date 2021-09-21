Fahrney-Keedy staff 100% vaccinated

FILE – In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a person was injected with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Health released the top ten nursing home facilities in the state based on who has the highest COVID-19 rates.

Fahrney-Keedy Senior Living Community in Boonsboro fell in the number one ranking with 100% of its staff vaccinated. The local nursing home attributes its high vaccination rate to only employing staff who were willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine or who were approved for a medical or religious vaccination exemption.

Other local nursing homes that also had 100% of staff vaccinated included Althea Woodland Nursing Home, Manor Care Health Services-Potomac, Carriage Hill Bethesda, Maplewood Park Place and Brighton Gardens of Tuckerman Lane.