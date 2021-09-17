Fahrney Keedy holds 8th annual golf tournament

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Fahrney Keedy Senior Living Community held its eighth annual golf tournament at Beaver Creek Country Club on Thursday.

The money raised from the tournament will go toward Fahrney Keedy’s Benevolence Program, which helps senior citizens pay for their assisted living care. In 2020, $2.9 million dollars was spent on providing free care through the program.

“It’s a mixture of organizations businesses, vendors that help Fahrney Keedy some staff are playing today, board members, it really is just a collection of the community that comes out to support Fahrney Keedy and the seniors who we care for,” said Rebecca Musser, director of community engagement at Fahrney Keedy.

WDVM 25 was one of over twenty teams playing in the tournament.