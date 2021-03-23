New art exhibit, “Facets of Hope,” honors live lost to COVID-19

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Wheaton’s Brookside Gardens has unveiled a new outdoor art exhibit in memory of lives lost to COVID-19.

The exhibit called Facets of Hope features thousands of clear-cut vintage crystals. The crystals represent over 1,400 Montgomery County residents who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

“Everyone in Montgomery County has been deeply impacted by COVID-19. We have lost our parents, children, siblings, partners, friends, neighbors, and co-workers to the virus. This temporary art installation is meant to be a place for memories, reflection, and healing,” said Stephanie Oberle, director of Brookside Gardens.

Oberle says she hopes visitors will find peace and solace as they roam through the gardens.

“The garden is a beautiful place, and it’s a place where we might have painful memories, but hopefully this joyful installation will also bring back joyful memories and it can be a place for healing,” she said.

The exhibit will be on display through September 16. Oberle says new strands will be added through the duration of the exhibit to honor lives lost.