‘Faces of Farming’ video campaign seeks to bring awareness to farmers in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Since Washington County was established in 1776, agriculture has been its backbone.

In the county alone, there are over 900 operating farms, generating approximately $153 million in product sales, according to Leslie Hart, a business development specialist of agriculture for Washington County.

The video campaign, presented to Washington County’s Board of Commissioners, is designed to connect Washington County residents with Washington County farmers.

“This video campaign gives consumers the chance to see the farmer and see what their neighbors are, who their neighbors are, and what farming really does for our community. we couldn’t survive without farmers because they give us the food, the fiber, and the fuel that pretty much run the world,” said Hart.

These videos will be used for agricultural education to numerous organizations around Washington County, such as 4-h and FFA (National FFA Organization) meetings, ag expos, and fairs, and they will be available on the Washington County AG app and website.