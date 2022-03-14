HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A social media competition is showcasing Hagerstown’s architecture…and we can all vote.

It’s called “Façade Face-off,” and it’s a tournament-style event in the spirit of march madness.

Hagerstown is entering some of the city’s top historic commercial buildings in the contest.

The old colonial theatre and the courthouse are in the running, to name a few.

The city of Hagerstown wants to see which type of architecture followers like the most.

“Hagerstown’s architecture is very unique because we are a very old town, and a lot of times people just walk our streets but don’t actually look up to see how beautiful the architecture is,” said Paul Fulk, neighborhood services manager for the city of Hagerstown.

Go to the City of Hagerstown PCAD to cast your vote.

The city will announce the winner on March 30.