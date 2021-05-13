FAA awards $898.9 million in grants towards improving airports nationwide

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Local airports are getting some support with hundreds of millions of dollars in grants contributed by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Over $898.9 million dollars in funding is being put towards infrastructure and safety projects. The Frederick Municipal Airport is one of them, receiving $4.8 million for an extended runway and general design updates

“Those grants are to make sure that we do our due diligence in assisting state and local governments in keeping our airport infrastructure in good working order,” FAA Deputy Administrator A. Bradley Mims said. “And most importantly that the infrastructure is safe.”

Eight airports within Maryland, seven in West Virginia and seven in Virginia are included in those receiving these funds.