Explosion tears through house in Montgomery County; several injured

LAYTONSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — An early morning explosion sends two people to the hospital in Montgomery County.

A propane explosion ripped through the structure owned by Ruppert Landscaping Company in Laytonsville. Fire officials say crews were called to the scene at 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Employees reported smelling gas right before the explosion.

Many were able to quickly clear the property before the blast, but three people we inured. One of them was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Clean-up efforts are in place, but it is unclear if the structure can be salvaged.

Chief Scott Goldstein said, “Also, on the exterior of the structure, two others were injured; one of which was transported to a local trauma center. The other refused care.”

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the explosion.