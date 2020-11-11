Experts warn the public about the dangers of stress eating

WASHINGTON, (WDVM) — Most of us have heard of the “freshman 15,” it typically happens when someone goes away to college for the first time.

However, experts from Nucific say our country is now being introduced to the quarantine 15.

According to MU Health, studies show that 2020 has been the biggest weight gain year that Americans have faced, and a lot of it is due to stress.

Experts say with the uncertainty of the pandemic along with the recent uncertainty of this year’s elections, many people have felt an overwhelming amount of stress.

Nutrition advisors from Nucific say this anxiety influenced many individuals to turn to comfort food, but oftentimes comfort food is sugary and high in calories, and with November being National Diabetes Month, experts want to remind the public to be cautious of excessive weight gain, because it can easily develop into diabetes.

According to the American Diabetes Association, people living with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing complications due to COVID-19.

The Maryland Department of Health recommends these tips for Diabetics:

1. Have enough insulin, medications, and supplies for at least a week

2. Keep a close eye on your blood sugar

3. Communicate with your doctors frequently

4. Have electrolyte drinks readily available

5. Social distance