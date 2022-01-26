HAGERSTOWN Md. (WDVM) — Colder weather is on the way, and experts warn about the dangers of hypothermia. Hypothermia happens when your body temperature drops below 96 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to the Certified Data Centre Professional, 1,300 people die every year. Feeling cold and sluggish or having trouble thinking are possible signs of hypothermia. If you are experiencing this, experts urge you to see your doctor immediately or go to the nearest emergency room.

However, if you want to help someone with hypothermia, first call an ambulance. Then lie close to the person and cover both of you with warm blankets. Experts also say not to rub the person or handle them roughly.