Experts want to urge parents to discuss the dangers of youth smoking with their kids

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — At the start of the pandemic, it seemed like COVID-19 only severely impacted older adults.

However, it quickly became clear that younger people, including those in their twenties, can develop severe complications from COVID-19 as well, and experts believe smoking plays a vital role.

According to the CDC, there has been an increase in youth depression, which can lead to youth smoking, however, many kids don’t think COVID-19 can harm them but experts say smoking can put young adults at great risk.

In an effort to help reduce the teens and young adults from smoking, Tobacco-Free Kids and the American Medical Association started a campaign to get families to intervene and help stop teens from using vapes and e-cigarettes, especially during a pandemic.

The campaign is being connected to the holiday season because many young adults will be home for the holidays and they are encouraging parents to talk to their children and help put an end to youth smoking.

Experts say although it can be hard to quit, there are numerous resources available to help. Parents should be supportive and use this holiday season to connect and communicate with their children and encourage them to quit smoking.