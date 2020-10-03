Experts want to show the public how to celebrate Halloween safely

WASHINGTON ( WDVM ) — The pandemic has made 2020 a year full of cancelations, but with certain holidays approaching like Halloween, experts are offering advice on how people can safely celebrate.

For many kids, Halloween is a tradition they really look forward to. It is a day to get dressed up as their favorite characters and receive free candy.

However, for COVID-19 safety reasons, some parents will not be taking their children trick or treating.

Experts from the National Confectioners Association say the pandemic should not stop families from celebrating the spooky holiday.

In effort to keep the Halloween spirit alive, organizers put together an online system, filled with creative ideas on how loved ones can safely celebrate together.

” We’re taking the guesswork out of Halloween for parents this year with our website called AlwaysAtreat.com/Halloween where we have fun, creative, and safe ideas that have been vetted by nutrition professionals and public health experts. There are plenty of ways to celebrate the Halloween season, whether that’s Halloween at home, fun from a distance or something in between.” Said Lauren Boland, Director of Communications, National Confectioners Association.

Some Tips include:

– Zoom costume parties

– Indoor Halloween candy scavenger hunt

– Designing your own costume

– Indoor pumpkin carving

– Baking Halloween treats

– Scary movie night

For tips and ideas of how to celebrate Halloween this year visit https://alwaysatreat.com/