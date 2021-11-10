Experts urge residents to test their homes for Radon gas

MARYLAND, (WDVM) — As winter approaches, the Maryland Department of Environment urges residents to get their homes tested for radon gas.

According to the U.S Environmental Protection Agency, radon is a naturally-occurring radioactive gas that can cause lung cancer. Radon gas is colorless and odorless.

This dangerous gas is often found in homes during the winter months. It is can hardly be noticed unless it is tested for.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, radon gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer.

Experts say when there is little airflow in homes the gas begins to build up causing residents to inhale in without knowing.

According to the U.S Environmental Protection Agency:

Breathing radon over time increases your risk of lung cancer. Nationally, the EPA estimates that about 21,000 people die each year from radon-related lung cancer .Most radon exposure occurs inside homes, schools and workplaces. Radon gas becomes trapped indoors after it enters buildings through cracks and other holes in the foundation.

Experts say radon gas is higher in basements, cellars, and first floor apartments and if it goes untreated, it then spreads through the entire home.

“It important residents get their homes tested. They can purchase a testing kit at a local home improvement store or hire a professional to test it. Radon is typically prevented using an underground ventilation system,” said Barry Glotfelty, Director of Environmental Health, Frederick County Health Department.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection, Montgomery County, Maryland has high levels of radon in the soil, therefore experts say, every home in Montgomery County should be tested for radon.