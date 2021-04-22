Experts urge parents to speak to their teens about the dangers of alcohol

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to The National Center for Biotechnology Information, alcohol-related liver disease is on the rise among young women, due to the increased drinking during the pandemic.

The American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases reported hospitals seeing an increase of 30-50% of hospitalizations and deaths caused by alcohol-related liver disease over the past year.

According to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, underage drinking plays a role. Teens who start drinking before age 15 are 5 times more likely to develop alcohol dependence, and health professionals say the added stress from the pandemic has not helped this issue.

Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about the dangers of drinking to prevent future harm.

“The long term health risks of excessive alcohol use can include things such as high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, a weakened immune system, cancer, and the development of an alcohol use disorder,” said Todd Crum, Frederick County Health Department, Prevention Program Administrator.

In addition to talking to your teen experts say parents should try to set an example with their own drinking habits and show your teen what drinking responsibly looks like.