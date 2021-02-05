Experts urge men to get prostate exams

MARYLAND (WDVM) — With the new year comes new laws, like banning the charge of copays or deductibles for prostate cancer screenings.

Enacted under Article II, Section 17(c) of the Maryland Constitution, men will not be charged copays for preventive prostate screenings.

Physicians say this is a huge step into saving lives because in 2019 the state of Maryland was one of the highest states with prostate cancer.

Experts say since the pandemic began there has been a decline in screenings.

Oncologists expressed that now more than ever men need to get examined in order to catch cancer early and not having a co-pay is an extra incentive.

Doctor Riggle, a Physician at the Family Healthcare in Maryland, stated:

“If you check things out earlier around 99% of men will survive the cancer, but f you wait till it’s in the later stage, only 30% survive. Doing the preventive screening is extremely important.”

Health professionals say African American men are at a higher risk for developing prostate cancer.