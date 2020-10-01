Experts suggest the pandemic can impact college students maturity

WASHINGTON, ( WDVM ) — College is a place where some students cant wait to go. Many dream about pledging a sorority/ fraternity.

Some are excited to be away from home for the first time and others finally find their voice in college.

College allows you to grow academically but experts suggest it is also a place where young adults learn the essential skills to become efficient adults.

However, according to experts from The Dorm D.C, with the pandemic forcing many classes to take place online this can impact college students’ overall maturity.

Experts suggest some students that are forced to stay at home during college can be limiting their growth.

Instead going away and developing adult independence, staying at home can allow some students to heavily rely on their parents to do certain things, i.e cooking, cleaning, or other chores.

However having minimal responsibility at home, may not give young adults the chance to gain independent living skills that many learn when they head off to college.

Experts are suggesting if students are staying home that parents give them a bit more responsibility to help them still gain real world skills.

” Hopefully families are having family meetings and talking through what are the expectations of staying home, and what are the roles that young people can do in the house. For example they should be cooking dinner, doing their own laundry, helping clean up or take care of other tasks around the house. They should do things as if they were away for school as if they were living in their own space.” Said Sarah Harte Director of the Dorm DC.

If your child is going to school in person health professionals say check in with them and ensure they are following all safety guidelines.

Harte recommends people take a look at these bullet points and discuss these topics as a family:

What is ‘Failure to Launch’? What Are The Effects of ‘Failure to Launch’? What Are The Signs Of ‘Failure to Launch’?

o An unofficial term, “Failure to launch” is commonly used to describe the experience of a young adult (generally between the ages of 18 and 30) who lacks the emotional and/or psychological desire, preparation, and skills to become a self-reliant, autonomous human being. In one or many ways, the young adult remains stuck; unable to move forward with embracing new responsibilities and to take the steps they need to sustain a fulfilling, independent life.

o In the field of social work, we attribute “failure to launch” to parental dependency or maladaptive codependency: a longing to maintain a safe and sheltered life that is congruent with childhood and adolescence. We see young adults who are struggling to step away from the comforts and conveniences of any number of parental supports, whether that is having a parent continue to pay the bills and make their doctor’s appointments or help with homework, manage the laundry and cook all the meals.

How The COVID-19 Pandemic Will Affect Students Overall College Experience?

o For many young adults, leaving home to attend college has always represented that first opportunity to break this dependency. It is the time to learn, develop, practice and eventually master positive and vital social, emotional, and psychological life skills: the skills of independent living.

o In the age of Covid-19, however, this time of transition has been disrupted. In July of this year, 52% of young adults were living with one or both of their parents (up from 47% in February). And as the new semester starts, the college landscape remains a patchwork of full or partial reopenings, hybrid models and remote learning curriculums.

o As so many young people lose the chance to fully step away from home, we can expect there to be setbacks to development and, if we are not careful, we may see a forced “failure to launch” phenomenon. We need only look to history to see the profound effects of the last Great Recession on the development and healthy transition of young adults .

How Can Parents Still Make Sure Their At-Home College Student Still Has A ‘Real College Experience’

o Allow your young adult to fail – it is essential for a young adult to experience the natural consequences of their behaviors, especially if they are struggling with the need to accept new responsibilities and learn the skills that are necessary for young adulthood. Natural consequences provide wonderful teaching moments and offer opportunities to build skills and resilience.

o Stop parenting (so much) – with the best of intentions, parents can contribute to a “failure to launch” scenario by being…parents. While the natural instinct to help and protect your child does not go away just because your child is 25 or 30 or even 45, it is important to understand that caving to the urge or instinct to shield and protect can hinder the psychosocial development of your young adult child and rob them of the opportunity to mature, launch, thrive and be resilient in the face of disappointment.

o Be a good role model – the on campus college experience provides young people with an opportunity to connect with and be inspired by professors and peers engaged in ethical and civic endeavors. This in turn helps with the development of a values framework and a sense of purpose: important young adult developmental tasks. Without the opportunity for connection to inspiring individuals outside of the family, the behavior and actions of parents become more important. Parents, your words and actions are important. Your kids are watching and listening.