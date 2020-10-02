Experts suggest spreading more awareness for childhood cancer to implement change

WASHINGTON, ( WDVM ) — According to the American Childhood Cancer organization each year in the U.S There over 15,000 children that are diagnosed with cancer.

Studies show at least 1 in 285 children in the U.S. Will be diagnosed with cancer before they turn 20. To combat this issue experts suggest we should spread awareness.

According to cancer.org leukemias is the most common type of cancer among children, and it is the second leading cause of cancer death among kids.

With over a thousand children being affected by cancer each year, spreading awareness is important because it can lead to early diagnosis, more options, and better odds.

Medical professionals also suggest cancer awareness can also influence people on making healthier lifestyle choices.

However for parents that are witnessing their children battle cancer, it can be brutal.







Maelynn Walters son Jeremiah was only two years old when was diagnosed with cancer. He endured a 4 year battle and has been in remission, Walters says with the world being in a pandemic, and her son living with a compromised immune system, worry fills her heart everyday.

However, she gets up and hugs her son because she knows the journey they overcame and she advises parents to remain strong.

” To every cancer parent out there, don’t give up hope. Just have faith. Stay strong because these obstacles makes will make us stronger. You have to be strong as a cancer parent.” said Walters

According to cancer.gov over 1,000 children die from the disease each year.

Brenda Sanchez’s son Angel was a happy ambitious teenager, but when he lost his fight to cancer, Brenda realized that more awareness needs to be spread.

Sanchez gave her all to her son day after day. She explain Angel went into remission but soon after he would relapse again, however no matter the pain and discomfort, Angel always put on a brave face and asked his Mother to care for others as if she would care for him.





” After my son was diagnosed, I realized that this can happen to anyone. It does not matter your race, age, or socio economic it can happen.” said Sanchez

Spreading awareness is crucial for change, and it all begins with a conversation.

it is also important for anyone experiencing childhood cancer to reach out for help. Parents of cancer patients suggest expanding your cicle and connecting with others for additional support.