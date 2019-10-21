Experts share Halloween safety tips

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — On the spookiest of holidays, the Hagerstown Fire Department is sharing safety tips for how to keep your little monster safe this Halloween.

A few tips for those planning to decorate their homes include having a visible exit.

When selecting a costume for your child, make sure it’s not too long to prevent falls.

And commuters, turn on headlights early in the day to spot kids from further away.

According to officials, on average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

“The big things that we see, have experienced here in Hagerstown is children being struck, running around, low visibility so we want to brighten them up some,” said Hagerstown Fire Marshal, Douglas DeHaven.

Authorities say when lighting candles in jack-o-lanterns, you’ll want to use long style fire matches or a utility lighter.

“We’re a 200-year-old town of dried up, year old construction so it allows fire to spread rapidly,” said DeHaven.

Last but not least, be alert.