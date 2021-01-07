Experts say this year it’s best to prepare early for tax season

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — This month starts the beginning of a busy season for tax experts, with so many people being unemployed for the first time this past year, many are wondering what they should expect when doing their taxes.

With so many changes from the past year, some people may be surprised by what they see when doing their taxes.

A lot of people that were dependents in 2019 became working independents in 2020 and there are questions regarding if there will be a stimulus refund.

WDVM 25 spoke to a local tax expert, we found out if you became a working independent in 2020, you should be eligible for a stimulus check refund.

Experts say people should look into the new law that the IRS passed called the “Recovery Rebate Credit.” If there are credits that you’re eligible for as a result of not getting the stimulus check. You may be eligible for reimbursement.

There are still questions regarding unemployment and taxes. Iris Burnell Owner and Enrolled Agent with Jackson Hewitt in Washington, D.C stated:

“Unemployment is considered income for income tax purposes. It will be taxable and that income will be subject to the federal, and in most instances state income tax. Whether the individual chose to have some withholding come out of that income tax was dependent upon them when they did go and apply for it.”

Experts say it’s best to prepare early so there is no confusion when it’s time to do your taxes.