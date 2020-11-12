Experts say pet parents should be cautious of overfeeding

WASHINGTON, (WDVM) — November is National Diabetes Month, and although health experts want individuals to be cautious of their sugar intake, it is also recommended that pet owners be mindful of their animal’s food intake.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, diabetes can occur in dogs and cats at any age, however, obesity is a vital risk factor for pets developing diabetes.

Experts say for dogs specifically, unintentional overfeeding can shorten their lifespan.

People often do not realize they are feeding their animals too much, for instance, many people buy bulk food to feed their animals. That method does not give owners a healthy measurement of how much they are feeding their pets.

Patrick Depeters, CEO of Pallaby and Dog Food Expert said

“The overfeeding problem is something that is really important to understand,” Patrick Depeters, CEO of Pallaby and Dog Food Expert said. “It impacts almost 60 percent of dogs in the US, which are obese or overweight due primarily to overfeeding. It is crucial people create healthy diets for pets in order to expand their life. ”

Depeters quickly noticed the obesity crisis animals are experiencing, in an effort to reduce animal obesity he created Pallaby.

Pallaby is a dog food service created to help people monitor their animals food intake.

It delivers pre-portioned, premium kibble, and treats to dogs across the United States. The organization’s goal is to help dogs sustain a healthy weight as their bodies grow and change.

The American Veterinary Medical Association reported diabetes occurs in female dogs twice as often as in male dogs.