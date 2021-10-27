Experts say people can travel with CBD on them

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Cannabidiol, or CBD, helps many with muscle soreness and anxiety. Many who use it, though, have concerns about whether or not you can travel with it.

Some CBD products — like liquids, creams and gummies — can contain THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in CBD. However, John Vuckovich, the co-founder of Amour CBD, said not all CBD products contain THC. Experts like Vuckovich want to remind people that they can travel with CBD on them.

“When you travel with CBD first off you want to make sure when you are purchasing your CBD product you are getting a quality product it’s very important,” Vuckovich said.

He also said you will still have to follow TSA guidelines if you plan to take a CBD liquid when traveling.