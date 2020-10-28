Experts say many Americans are delaying doctors visits during the pandemic

WASHINGTON ( WDVM ) — The pandemic has prompted many people to change some aspects of their lives, due to fear of contracting the virus.

According health experts from UnitedHealthcare, fear is preventing many people from receiving the proper care they need like annual health visits.

The Center of Disease Control reported that 4 out of 10 Americans have delayed or avoided annual health care visits and wellness exams.

Experts say if people continue to miss these vital health care exams, it can lead to more people dying from preventable illnesses.

Chief Medical Officer of UnitedHealthcare, Doctor Saurabha Bhatnagar, stated:

“That type of preventative care, i.e. , annual wellness exams, and adjustments of your medications, we have seen a significant decline in those visits. In fact, during this same time period last year, we have seen an 80 to 90% reduction in colon cancer and breast cancer screenings alone, compared to 2019.”

Health experts say doctor offices and other medical facilities are being sanitized daily to prevent the spread of the coronavirus — and although we face a scary time, it is crucial that people receive their exams to ensure their health is up to par.